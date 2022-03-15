Price of the dollar today March 14, peso wins this session

Today, Monday, March 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9130 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso gains 3.3 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.9105, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico (20.9435). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso closes with a slight gain while investors wait for the new monetary policy guidelines to be revealed on Wednesday due to the Booking Federal of the US, where the markets anticipate increases in the interest rate in the order of 25 basis points at least, which would correspond to the first steps in the normalization of the FED as planned.

On the international scene, the return to measures to contain infections by Covid-19 in China through quarantines also stands out, leading to declines in the prices of some commodities.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.9105 – Sell: $20.9105

: Buy $20.9105 – Sell: $20.9105 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38

: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38 Bancomer: Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.19 Banorte: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50 Monex: Buy: $20.54 – Sell: $21.54

Buy: $20.54 – Sell: $21.54 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40 Santander: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $21.53

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $21.53 Exchange: Purchase: $20.3930 – Sale: $21.4380

Purchase: $20.3930 – Sale: $21.4380 Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,735.6 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with appreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.18 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.