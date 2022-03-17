Price of the dollar today March 16, peso advances 21 cents

Today, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6418 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The report of Banxico indicates that the Mexican currency advanced again, now with a gain of 21.79 cents. The spot interbank dollar closed at 20.6087 units.

Since morning, the Mexican peso showed appreciation in the exchange rate, with the markets awaiting the announcement of the US FED on your interest rate, which finally increased by 25 basis points. Here we give you the price of the badge of the United States in different banks from the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6087 – Sell: $20.6087

: Buy $20.6087 – Sell: $20.6087 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.92 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.02 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $20.02 – Sale: $20.92 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50 Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27

Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $21.25

Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $21.25 Exchange: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.15

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.15 Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,915.7 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.74 pesos, for $27.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

