Price of the dollar today March 18, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Friday, March 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4490 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Thursday’s session at 20.5023 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso opens the last session of the week with a positive behavior that reports gains in what, if it closes with the same trend, would become the sixth day won in a row.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5023 – Sell: $20.5023

: Buy $20.5023 – Sell: $20.5023 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.80

: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.80 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.80 Banorte: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $20.05 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $20.05 – Sale: $21.05 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.50 Santander: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.13

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.13 Exchange: Purchase: $19.9387 – Sale: $20.9492

Purchase: $19.9387 – Sale: $20.9492 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,630.8 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.57 pesos, for $26.90 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

