Price of the dollar today March 18, peso recovers 57 cents

Today, Friday, March 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3620 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The spot interbank dollar closed at 20.3707 units. This is an advance of 13.16 at the session level for the Mexican currency. Also on a weekly basis, the peso managed to finish with a gain, recovering 57.28 cents since the previous Friday. The local currency had been losing for two weeks in a row, and on this day it has returned to its levels at the end of February, according to data from the Banxico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707

: Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88

: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88 Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64

Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97 Exchange: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.88 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 41,658.1 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.50 pesos, for $26.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

