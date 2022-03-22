Price of the dollar today March 21, this is the exchange rate

Today, Monday, March 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3650 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The Bank of Mexico does not meet this day as it is a non-business day, and at the close of Friday the Banxico had an exchange rate of 20.3707 pesos.

Despite the fact that today there was no session at Banxico as it was not a business day, the economist Gabriela Siller points out that for the Mexican peso there are no days off as it is one of the most liquid currencies in the world as it is subject to the effect of external variables its price in the financial markets.

He also points out that its performance this morning places the national currency at a level close to the one it had at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, ruling out that said rebound is related to the inauguration of the AIFA by President López Obrador.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3707- Sell: $20.3707

: Buy $20.3707- Sell: $20.3707 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88

: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88 Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64

Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.97 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97 Exchange: Purchase: $19.8500 – Sale: $20.8800

Purchase: $19.8500 – Sale: $20.8800 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $41,157.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.44 pesos, for $26.81 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

