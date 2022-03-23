Price of the dollar today March 22, peso gains another session

Today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2880 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 9.21 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.2786 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar compared to Friday’s close (20.3707). On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the panorama for the Mexican economy shown by the Inegi through its Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE) for quarter 1 of this year, is moderately positive.

Being a holiday in Mexico, this corresponds to the first session of the week, and the Mexican peso maintains its streak of advances, which adds up to this 7th day in a row.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786

: Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.79

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.79 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.55 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.88 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.88 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7836 – Sale: $20.7941

Purchase: $19.7836 – Sale: $20.7941 Banregio: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.95

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $42,475.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.38 pesos, for $26.90 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

