Price of the dollar today March 22, peso opens with gains

Today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2724 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the opening of this session, the dollar shows depreciation and the Mexican peso progress in the exchange rate. Yesterday he Banxico there was no activity due to being a holiday. However, compared to Friday’s close, when the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.3707 units, the local currency shows a gain of around 10 cents.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.34% or 7 cents, trading around 20.29 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.4194 and a minimum of 20.2786 pesos. We tell you how much the greenback is worth in different banks in Mexico.

Siller indicates that the peso-dollar parity returned this morning to the levels prior to the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3707- Sell: $20.3707

: Buy $20.3707- Sell: $20.3707 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.79

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.79 Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.86

Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.86 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87 Exchange: Purchase: $19.76 – Sale: $20.77

Purchase: $19.76 – Sale: $20.77 Banregio: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.95

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,714.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.35 pesos, for $26.83 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

