Price of the dollar today March 23, peso with the best level in 2022

Today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2300 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The record of Banxico indicates that once again the weight advanced in the exchange rate against the dollar, to accumulate 8 recovery sessions in a row. In addition, on this day he played his best level so far in 2022. spot interbank dollar ended this day at 20.1876, which is 9.1 cents lower than yesterday’s close.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the last time that the peso managed to appreciate for so many continuous days was from January 16 to 26, 2012. Next, we tell you the prices of the dollar in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1876 – Sell: $20.1876

: Buy $20.1876 – Sell: $20.1876 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.50 Banorte: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.29 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.83

Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.83 Exchange: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.73 Banregio: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.95

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $42,450.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.26 pesos, for $26.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

