Price of the dollar today March 28, peso breaks its good streak

Today, Monday, March 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0930 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso fell 9.72 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.1035, compared to Banxico’s close on Friday (20.0063). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated, ending its good run that positioned it at its best level since September.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1035 – Sell: $20.1035

HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

Banamex : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.63

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $20.39

Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.10 – Sale: $21.10

IXE: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Monex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.75

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60

Santander: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.72

Exchange: Purchase: $19.5850 – Sale: $20.6010

Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $47,262.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.09 pesos, for $26.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

