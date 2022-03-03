Price of the dollar today March 3, peso back in the session

Today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6412 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 4 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.6552 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The world financial context continues to be dominated by the development of events between Russia and Ukrainewhich has repercussions on the markets such as the rise in energy prices where the barrel of WTI oil shot up to a level of 116.57 dollars per unit, a record not reached since 2022, according to the economist Gabriela Siller.

It also highlights the rise in other commodities such as aluminum, nickel, wheat and zinc that reached levels not seen in more than two decades.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6552 – Sell: $20.6552
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04
  • Banamex: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30
  • Monex: Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.28
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20
  • Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24
  • Exchange: Purchase: $20.1570 – Sale: $21.1675
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 41,896.2 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.86 pesos, for $27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

