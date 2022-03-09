Price of the dollar today March 8, peso loses another session

Today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 21.3811 pesos per unit with a downward upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 1.45 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 21.3327 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West continue to climb Ukraine, and financial markets resent increases in raw materials. The US and the UK decided to embargo Russian energy exports and in response, Putin banned exports of products and commodities from the Eurasian country.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, these decisions will impact the prices of raw materials, and gasoline would rise to record highs; especially if the European Union joins these measures.

In the local panorama, the government securities of Mexico register more increases in their rates, while the peso falls for the fourth consecutive day, accumulating 71.75 cents of losses.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $21.3327 – Sell: $21.3327

: Buy $21.3327 – Sell: $21.3327 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19 Bancomer: Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.58

Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.58 Banorte: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $21.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $22.30

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $22.30 IXE: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $21.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Buy: $20.91 – Sell: $21.91

Buy: $20.91 – Sell: $21.91 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $20.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.90 – Sale: $21.90

Purchase: $20.90 – Sale: $21.90 Santander: Buy: $20.33 – Sell: $21.88

Buy: $20.33 – Sell: $21.88 Exchange: Purchase: $20.8100 – Sale: $21.8360

Purchase: $20.8100 – Sale: $21.8360 Banregio: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $38,452.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.25 pesos, for $27.94 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

