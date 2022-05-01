Sunday arrived and, although the markets are closed, It does not hurt to know the latest fluctuations around the US dollar.

By the close of Friday, April 29, the US currency lost ground against the Mexican peso, and other emerging currencies, As investors brace for rising interest rates, which are expected to be announced at the monetary policy meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.

Dollar values ​​will stay the same until the opening of the stock markets tomorrow, May 2. The currency is expected to continue losing part of the strong advance that had registered during the last three days.

Price of the dollar today, May 1: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar today, May 1, in Mexico and part of Central AmericaAccording to the most recent Investing.com report, recognized financial website with high impact worldwide.

Mexico : 20.4260 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 661.71 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5452 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.4110 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4110 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 659.78 Costa Rican Colon | 659.78 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2903 lempiras | 24.2903 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale