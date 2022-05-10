The U.S. dollar start the day with profits.

After presenting a slight drop last week, This Tuesday, May 10, the national currency strengthens against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso and the Costa Rican colon.

The strengthening of the dollar is result of the increase in 50 base points in the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed), which was done in order to contain inflation in the country of stars and stripes.

Added to the global wave of risk aversion in the face of greater monetary tightening in the American Union, the uncertainty surrounding the slowdown in the growth of the world economy, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the confinement in China, have been key factors for the rise in the US currency.

“Expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation and fears of a slowdown in global economic growth led investors to seek safety in the dollar”said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis for Monex Financial Groupaccording to information collected by Televisa Newscasts.

Also, Gabriela Siller, director of analysis of Core Bankseconded that “In recent weeks, indicators have been published that point to a slowdown in global economic activity, due to the confinement measures in China, the war in Ukraine and sanctions, as well as the expectation of less monetary stimulus in the world’s main economiesboth advanced and emerging.

Price of the dollar today, May 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar this Tuesday, May 10, in Mexico and part of Central America, According to the most recent report of investing.comrenowned financial website with high global influence.

Mexico : 20.3282 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 668.49 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5539 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Mexico : 20.3139 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2616 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon | 663.57 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3078 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

