The U.S. dollar remains relatively stable this Wednesday, May 11.

During the beginning of the week, the US currency remained close to its all-time highs in the last two decades. The strengthening of the national currency is the result of the monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed).

At the end of last week, The Fed announced a 50 basis point increase in interest rates. Markets are currently on the lookout for upcoming Reserve announcements. The US central bank is expected to continue to follow this same path as you face inflation.

the dollar has risen more than 8% this year as a result of the aggressive position of the Fed.

Price of the dollar today, May 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar this Wednesday, May 11, in Mexico and part of Central AmericaAccording to the most recent report of investing.comone of the financial websites with the greatest international impact.

Mexico : 20.2604 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 669.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6700 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5539 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2554 Mexican pesos | Yesterday : 20.3139 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 668.08 Costa Rican Colon | 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3078 lempiras | 24.3078 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale