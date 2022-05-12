Price of the dollar today May 11, peso gains 7 cents

Today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3251 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to data reported by Banxico, at the close of this session the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.2857 units. With this result, the Mexican peso advanced 7.18 cents compared to Tuesday. Next, the prices of the green ticket in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2857- Sell: $20.2857

: Buy $20.2857- Sell: $20.2857 HSBC : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.84 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.68

Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.68 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94

Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.19

Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.82 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $29,120.90 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.36 pesos, for $24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

