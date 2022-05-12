Business

Price of the dollar today, May 12: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar dawn with a slight rise.

american currency continues to strengthen against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso. The rise is the result of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed).

Recently, the American Union revealed that its year-on-year rate, corresponding to April inflation, rose 8.3 percent. Despite the significant increase, the figures released remained below the interannual level of March (8.5 percent).

Considering the downward trend, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising the interest rate at a pace of 50 basis points for the next two ads.

According to the most recent report of investing.comrecognized financial website with high impact worldwide, this is the price of the dollar for Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, May 12.

  • Mexico: 20.2915 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 669.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6700 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5599 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.2915 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2554 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 668.08 Costa Rican Colon | 668.08 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3198 lempiras | 24.3078 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.2967 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2672 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 671.15 Costa Rican Colon | 671.15 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,6800 quetzals | 7,6800 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | 24,8000 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | 36,000 gold cordobas

