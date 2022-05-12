The U.S. dollar dawn with a slight rise.

american currency continues to strengthen against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso. The rise is the result of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed).

Recently, the American Union revealed that its year-on-year rate, corresponding to April inflation, rose 8.3 percent. Despite the significant increase, the figures released remained below the interannual level of March (8.5 percent).

Considering the downward trend, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising the interest rate at a pace of 50 basis points for the next two ads.

Price of the dollar today, May 12: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to the most recent report of investing.comrecognized financial website with high impact worldwide, this is the price of the dollar for Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, May 12.

Mexico : 20.2915 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 669.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6700 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5599 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2915 Mexican pesos | Yesterday : 20.2554 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 668.08 Costa Rican Colon | 668.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3198 lempiras | 24.3078 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale