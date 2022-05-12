Price of the dollar today May 12, peso loses the day

Today, Thursday, May 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2720 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 4 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.3257 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In the local economic panorama, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the announcement by the Bank of Mexico to raise its interest rate by 50 basis points to position it at 7%, the same level it had in March 2020 when the WHO had just declared the pandemic state the spread of COVID-19.

It also refers to the fact that the vote in Banxico was not unanimous, since Irene Espinosa cast her vote in favor of an increase of 75 basis points in the reference rate. With this modification, in 2022 there will be a 150 base point increase, and another 175 are anticipated in the remainder of the year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3257 – Sell: $20.3257

: Buy $20.3257 – Sell: $20.3257 HSBC : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70 Banamex : Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $20.79

: Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $20.79 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.66

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.66 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.67

Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.67 IXE: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.53

Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.53 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.78

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.78 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7720- Sale: $20.7853

Purchase: $19.7720- Sale: $20.7853 Banregio: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $21.11

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $28,696.9 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.03 pesos, for $24.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

