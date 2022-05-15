Price of the dollar today May 13, peso gains session and week

Today, Friday, May 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1085 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the Banxico registry, the Mexican peso advances 23.80 cents against the spot interbank dollar, which this session ended at 20.0877 units. The local currency manages to recover from yesterday’s decline on Thursday. Also on a weekly level, the peso showed a recovery, although less marked, of 4.17 cents. This is how the greenback is quoted in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0877 – Sell: $20.0877

: Buy $20.0877 – Sell: $20.0877 HSBC : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.49 Banamex : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.60 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.47 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.47 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $30,008.8 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

