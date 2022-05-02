Price of the dollar today May 2, peso opens week with loss

Today, Monday, May 2, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4775 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso loses 14.66 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.4919, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.3453). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the internal panorama, the survey made by the Bank of Mexico to private sector specialists stands out, as well as the forecasts made by the institution itself on GDP growth, which indicate an increase of 1.63% in the six-year period or an annual average of .0.27%, which would be the lowest record available in the INEGI.

It also points to the situation of remittances from abroad, which break historical records despite slowing down in growth and are expected to register increases of 11.1% by the end of 2022.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4919 – Sell: $20.4919

HSBC : Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.74

Banamex : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.97

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.72

Banorte: Purchase: $19.28 – Sale: $20.70

Scotiabank: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.83

IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.68

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.89

Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.89

Santander: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.03

Exchange: Purchase: $19.9750 – Sale: $20.9880

Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.09

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $38,434.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.52 pesos, for $25.57 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

