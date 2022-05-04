Business

Price of the dollar today, May 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Photo of Zach Zach9 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

The U.S. dollar suffers a global decline.

The weakening of the US currency is the result of the cautious environment prior to the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed). The consortium is expected to increase interest rates at 50 basis points.

As the Fed announcement arrives, the dollar continues to decline, losing ground against other currencies, such as the Mexican peso:

“The exchange rate continues to appreciate, supported by today’s announcement in the US regarding the monetary policy decision, the market discounts an increase of 50 basis points, the important thing will be the tone of the statement since if it is less aggressive the weight could be appreciated even more”, analysts said Vectoraccording to information collected by The financial.

You may also be interested in: Mega Millions results today: numbers that fell and draw prizes | May 3

Price of the dollar today, May 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, May 4, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

  • Mexico: 20.2267 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 664.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.2223 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.3609 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 662.83 Costa Rican Colon | 664.25 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2903 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.7600 gold cordobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.2329 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.3609 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 665.65 Costa Rican Colon | 667.00 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | 24,8000 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | 36.5100 gold cordobas

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach9 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fed gives a ‘push’ to the peso and closes with a rise of 0.95% – El Financiero

22 mins ago

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

7 hours ago

It goes from 4,000 pesos and registers a new price in May 2022

19 hours ago

Dollar in Peru today, May 3, 2022 – Exchange rate: The dollar closed at S/ 3,819 | ECONOMY

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button