The U.S. dollar suffers a global decline.

The weakening of the US currency is the result of the cautious environment prior to the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed). The consortium is expected to increase interest rates at 50 basis points.

As the Fed announcement arrives, the dollar continues to decline, losing ground against other currencies, such as the Mexican peso:

“The exchange rate continues to appreciate, supported by today’s announcement in the US regarding the monetary policy decision, the market discounts an increase of 50 basis points, the important thing will be the tone of the statement since if it is less aggressive the weight could be appreciated even more”, analysts said Vectoraccording to information collected by The financial.

You may also be interested in: Mega Millions results today: numbers that fell and draw prizes | May 3

Price of the dollar today, May 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, May 4, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.2267 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 664.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2223 Mexican pesos | Yesterday : 20.3609 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 662.83 Costa Rican Colon | 664.25 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2903 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.7600 gold cordobas

Sale