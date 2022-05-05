After suffering a global decline, the US dollar rebounds and records various gains against other currencies, including the Mexican peso.

The strengthening of the dollar is result of the moderation shown by the President of the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed), because an accelerated normalization of the interest rate is expected.

“The restraint shown by the chairman of the Federal Reserve is helping riskier assets try to break the downtrend prevailing weeks ago, while the continued rises in sovereign bond yields take a break, at least temporarily”expressed through a statement the firm IC Bankaccording to information collected by Television newscasts.

The market will closely follow the comments of Fed officials during the next few days, since it is expected to end the year at a level between 2.50 and 2.75 percent.

Price of the dollar today, May 5: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, May 5th, According to the most recent report of investing.comrenowned website with high impact internationally.

Mexico : 20.2792 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 664.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.1350 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2726 Mexican pesos | Yesterday : 20.2223 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 662.83 Costa Rican Colon | 662.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,7600 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

