The dollar starts the session with slight losses against the peso. The Mexican currency opened higher after the US employment report for the month of April was released. The Mexican peso is shaping up to close the week with gains against the US currency.

According to Monex, The Mexican peso operates stable, since in the report shared by the US Department of Labor it was reported that more jobs were generated than expecteddata that support a more restrictive stance of the Federal Reserve.

As for the dollar, despite starting the session with losses, it remains close to its maximum in 20 years against its main pairs, since the labor report showed a generation of 428,000 jobs in April; however, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in the American Union, remaining at 3.6%.

It may interest you: So are Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter

Price of the dollar today, May 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to Investing.com, one of the world’s leading financial websites, this is the exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, May 6at 11:30 ET.

Mexico: 20.08 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 664.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico: 20.07 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.27 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 662.83 Costa Rican Colon | 662.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras: 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,6300 gold córdobas | 35.7600 gold cordobas

Sale