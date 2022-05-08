Price of the dollar today May 6, peso wins the week and session

Today, Friday, May 6, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.1560 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.1294 units. This means that the peso advances 17.32 cents compared to the latest Banxico report (20.3026).

At the weekly level, the local currency registered an advance of 21.59 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.3453), according to the Banxico registry.

In this session, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the adjustment of the interest rate of the Central Bank of Chile, in the order of 125 basis points to stand at 8.25%, following the upward trend of reference rates as the Fed did previously in the US

It also points to the depreciation of the Chinese yuan during the month of April as the imposed lockdown to contain new outbreaks of COVID-19 caused a lower demand for the yuan to the level of 6,695 yuan per dollar, which puts it at its lowest level. high since November 2020.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1294 – Sell: $20.1294

: Buy $20.1294 – Sell: $20.1294 HSBC : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.47

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.47 Banamex : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.65

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.65 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.73 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.73 – Sale: $20.50 IXE: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.41

Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.41 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.81- Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.81- Sale: $20.79 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6430 – Sale: $20.6780

Purchase: $19.6430 – Sale: $20.6780 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.92

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $36,099.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.25 pesos, for $24.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

