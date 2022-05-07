The dollar closed the session with slight losses against the peso. Although the US currency was around its highest level in 20 years in the face of tougher monetary plans in several countries around the world, the Mexican currency experienced its best week in the last four. In the last five days, the peso gained 1.1%, stopping two weeks in negative territory.

After a volatile week, Latin American markets closed on Friday with a mixed trend after the United States Department of Labor shared employment data for the month of April, which fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise rates even higher to contain inflation.

According to the employment report, more jobs than expected were generated, 428,000; however, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in the American Union, remaining at 3.6%.

Price of the dollar today, May 7: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to Investing.com, one of the world’s leading finance websites, This is how the exchange rate closed in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and this is how it is this Saturday, May 7.

Mexico: 20,1500 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 664.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico: 20,1350 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.07 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 663.57 Costa Rican Colon | 662.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras: 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale