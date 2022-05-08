Price of the dollar today, May 8: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

NewsWorld

Sunday arrived and although the financial markets are closed, It doesn’t hurt to stay on top of the latest fluctuations in the US dollar.

The American Union is of the first economies worldwide and the US dollar the most used currency when making any type of transaction globally, so that any change that arises around this currency, it will end up affecting the finances of other countries, including Mexico and Central America.

Having said that, our national currency closed the session with slight losses against the Mexican peso and other emerging currencies. The week was volatile and with a mixed trend due to the announcement of the labor data of the Department of Labor of USA, corresponding to the month of April, same as raised concerns about even higher rates to contain inflation.

Then, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Sunday, May 8, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

  • Mexico: 20,1500 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 664.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20,1350 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20,1350 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 663.57 Costa Rican Colon | 663.57 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20,1650 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20,1650 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 665.65 Costa Rican Colon | 665.65 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | 24,8000 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | 36,000 gold cordobas

