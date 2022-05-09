The U.S. dollar start the day with profits.

The National currency gaining ground against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso. The advance of the dollar is the result of the solid employment report from the United States, as well as the increase in perspectives on the Federal Reserve (Fed)then, after the increase of 50 basis points, it is expected that monetary policy continues to be tightened to contain inflation.

That said, investors continue assimilating the Fed’s monetary policy decision.

Price of the dollar today, May 9: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Taking into account that the dollar is the most used currency when making any type of transaction, then how much is it the US currency in Mexico and part of Central America this Monday, May 9, according to figures of investing.comrecognized financial website with high impact at international level.

Mexico : 20.2650 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 664.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6675 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5476 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2616 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20,1350 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 663.57 Costa Rican Colon | 663.57 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2951 lempiras | 24.2951 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale