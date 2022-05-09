Price of the dollar today May 9, peso closes with losses

Today, Monday, May 9, 2022, the dollar is trading at 30,496.1 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso loses 21.08 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.3402, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.1294). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the economic outlook for Mexico, where high inflation dominates and poor economic growth in the country, leads to a situation known as stagflation, and that a change in Banxico’s interest rate with an additional 50 basis points is probable, with the possibility of up to 75 bp of increase.

It also points out that if inflationary pressures in Mexico persist until June, the level of inflation will close 2022 at 8%, but if they continue in the third quarter, the rate that is anticipated at the end of the year will be 10%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3402 – Sell: $20.3402

: Buy $20.3402 – Sell: $20.3402 HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.18 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $19.18 – Sell: $20.61 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.18 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.18 – Sale: $20.60 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.8390 – Sale: $20.8495

Purchase: $19.8390 – Sale: $20.8495 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $30,496.1 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.50 pesos, for $25.13 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

