Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Monday, March 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1432 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.0063 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.22% or 4.4 cents, trading around 20.08 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.1268 and a minimum of 19.9972 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0063 – Sell: $20.0063

: Buy $20.0063 – Sell: $20.0063 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.65

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.65 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.40 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.75 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.73 Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $47,446.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate?

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.11 pesos, for $26.36 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.