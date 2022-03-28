Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Monday, March 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1432 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.0063 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.22% or 4.4 cents, trading around 20.08 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.1268 and a minimum of 19.9972 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0063 – Sell: $20.0063
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.65
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.40
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
- Monex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.75
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.73
- Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $47,446.0 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.11 pesos, for $26.36 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
