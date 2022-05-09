Business

Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Monday, May 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2409 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.1294 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.87% or 17.4 cents, trading around 20.30 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1550 and a maximum of 20.3920 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1294 – Sell: $20.1294
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40
  • IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 32,873.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.37 pesos, for 25.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

