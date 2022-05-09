Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation
Today, Monday, May 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2409 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.1294 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.87% or 17.4 cents, trading around 20.30 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1550 and a maximum of 20.3920 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1294 – Sell: $20.1294
- HSBC: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60
- Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40
- IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
- Monex: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 32,873.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.37 pesos, for 25.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
