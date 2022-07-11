Business

Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Monday, July 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6947 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 20.4419 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.80% or 16.3 cents, trading around 20.61 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4332 and a maximum of 20.6179 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,568 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.82 pesos, for $24.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

