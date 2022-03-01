Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Monday, February 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3706 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.3769 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.62% or 12.5 cents, trading around 20.47 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4660 and a maximum of 20.6554 pesos.

The most depreciated currencies this morning are the Russian ruble that falls 24.84%, the Hungarian forint with a depreciation of 1.80%, the South African rand with 1.62%, the Polish zloty with 1.48%, the Czech crown with 1.44%% and the Swedish crown with 0.91%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3769 – Sell: $20.3769

: Buy $20.3769 – Sell: $20.3769 HSBC : Purchase: $19.97- Sale: $20.70

: Purchase: $19.97- Sale: $20.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84 Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64

Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.97 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.19

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97 Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,092.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.83 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

