Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins with depreciation

Monday, February 28, 2022

Today, Monday, February 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3706 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.3769 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.62% or 12.5 cents, trading around 20.47 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4660 and a maximum of 20.6554 pesos.

The most depreciated currencies this morning are the Russian ruble that falls 24.84%, the Hungarian forint with a depreciation of 1.80%, the South African rand with 1.62%, the Polish zloty with 1.48%, the Czech crown with 1.44%% and the Swedish crown with 0.91%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3769 – Sell: $20.3769
  • HSBC: Purchase: $19.97- Sale: $20.70
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.97
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.19
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,092.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.83 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

