Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with appreciation

Today, Monday, October 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9979 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 20.0788 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.31% or 6.3 cents, trading around 20.02 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9733 and a maximum of 20.0747 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788

: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,562 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.56 pesos, for $22.68 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

