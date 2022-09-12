Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with appreciation

Today, Monday, September 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.7848 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 19.8920 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.44% or 8.8 cents, trading around 19.81 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 19.9307 and a minimum of 19.8005, not seen since 10th of June.

In the year, the exchange rate has traded below 19.90 pesos per dollar in 22.1% of the sessions, including today, but has remained below 19.90 pesos, from the opening to the closing, only in 7.2 % of sessions.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8920 – Sell: $19.8920

: Buy $19.8920 – Sell: $19.8920 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,345 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.04 pesos, for $23.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

