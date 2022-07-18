Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens session with appreciation

Today, Monday, July 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4095 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 20.5319 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.59% or 12.2 cents, trading around 20.41 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3314 and a maximum of 20.5640 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319

: Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18

: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77

Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11

Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at 22,225 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.71 pesos, for $24.47 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

