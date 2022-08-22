Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens with few changes

Today, Monday, August 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1975 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 20.2068 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with little change compared to Friday’s close, trading around 20.17 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1153 and a maximum of 20.2468 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068

: Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,190 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.21 pesos, for $23.88 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

