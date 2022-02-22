Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the week with decline

Today, Monday, February 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3068 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso loses 1.9 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.3112, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico (20.2917). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

In the US today is a non-working day and in the session in Mexico this affected the volume of operations in the capital markets, according to the economist Gabriela Siller, who points to a reduction of 78.7% compared to the average of the previous 30 days at the same time.

It also highlights that for this week the data of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the balance of payments will be known, since the initial report of the Ministry of Economy suggests a significant rise in foreign currency capture.

On the international scene, the geopolitical tension in Ukraine attracts attention due to the scope of the consequences if the diplomatic channel fails.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3112- Sell: $20.3112

: Buy $20.3112- Sell: $20.3112 HSBC : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $21.80

: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $21.80 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.67- Sale: $20.56

Purchase: $19.67- Sale: $20.56 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.93

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.93 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.38 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.38 – Sale: $20.89 Exchange: Purchase: $19.8101 – Sale: $20.8206

Purchase: $19.8101 – Sale: $20.8206 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,240.2 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the day gaining ground

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.98 pesos, for $27.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.