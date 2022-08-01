Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Monday, August 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3319 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed last week at 20.3626 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.22% or 4.5 cents, trading around 20.32 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.4272 and a minimum of 20.2708 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3626 – Sell: $20.3626

: Buy $20.3626 – Sell: $20.3626 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,097 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

