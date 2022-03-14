Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Monday, March 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.8556 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.9435 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.29% or 6.2 cents, trading around 20.85 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8324 and a maximum of 20.9822 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.9435 – Sell: $20.9435

HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

Banamex : Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38

Bancomer: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.24

Banorte: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50

Monex: Buy: $20.48 – Sell: $21.48

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.99

Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40

Santander: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.58

Exchange: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.43

Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,968.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.86 pesos, for $27.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

