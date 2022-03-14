Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Monday, March 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.8556 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.9435 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.29% or 6.2 cents, trading around 20.85 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8324 and a maximum of 20.9822 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9435 – Sell: $20.9435
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38
- Bancomer: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.24
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
- Monex: Buy: $20.48 – Sell: $21.48
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.99
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
- Santander: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.58
- Exchange: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.43
- Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,968.0 with an upward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate is found
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.86 pesos, for $27.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.