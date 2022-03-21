Price of the dollar today Monday, this is the exchange rate

Business

Today, Monday, March 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3497 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at $20.3707 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.89
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $40,933.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.46 pesos, for $26.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

