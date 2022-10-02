Price of the dollar today, October 1: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar loses ground against some Latin American currencies, such as Mexico and Costa Ricawhile posting gains against other currencies, including those of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, the dollar index or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, fell 0.04%. After closing on Friday, this Saturday, it is located in 112,160 unitsaccording to Investing.com, one of the most important finance portals.

After the close of the market, the US dollar registered losses of 0.01% against the Costa Rican colon and 0.07% against the Mexican peso. On the other hand, it remained strong against other currencies, registering gains of 0.38% against the Guatemalan quetzal, 0.43% against the Honduran lempira and 0.08% against the Nicaraguan currency.

This is how the dollar exchange rate is found in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Saturday, October 1according to Investing.com, compared to yesterday’s price around the same time.

Mexico: 20.1464 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 625.57 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7,8900 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.6931 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9700 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 20.1377 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.1192 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 624.38 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 624.38 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala: 7,8800 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,8800 quetzals

Honduras: 24.5861 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.5861 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.9400 gold córdobas

Sale