Price of the dollar today October 11, peso loses good streak

Today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0765 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 13.35 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1071 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, data such as the update of the IMF forecasts for economic growth in Mexico stand out on this day, lowering this year’s forecast to 2.1% (from the 2.4% previously forecast) and in 2023 it remains unchanged with 1.2%; while in the US it dropped that of 2022 to 2.3% and left the next year the same at 1.6%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1071 – Sell: $20.1071
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.49 – Sell: $20.63
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.33
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.67 – Sale: $20.45
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.34
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.72
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.23
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.62
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.05
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.5778 – Sale: $20.5883
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.61

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,026.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.48 pesos, for $22.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

