Price of the dollar today October 13, peso closes with advance

Today, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9827 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains 2.79 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9815 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

In an international scenario where the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the US inflation data for September at 8.2% per year, with three consecutive months of decline in the pace of increases in consumer prices after reaching a peak of 9.1 in June, It is noteworthy that underlying inflation in that country reaches a maximum of 6.6% at an annual rate, the highest since 1982.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9815- Sell: $19.9815

: Buy $19.9815- Sell: $19.9815 HSBC : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24

: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24 Banamex : Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.50

: Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.50 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74 Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.29 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.37

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.37 IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.29 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.72

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.72 Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.21

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.21 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.61

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.61 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.05

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4894 – Sale: $20.4999

Purchase: $19.4894 – Sale: $20.4999 Banregio: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,397.5 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens session with a downward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.54 pesos, for $22.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.