Business

Price of the dollar today October 14, peso begins to fall

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Today, Friday, October 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0102 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9815 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency began with a downward behavior in the foreign exchange markets, in a context where the Japanese yen registered a new maximum in its exchange rate against the dollar since 1990.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9815 – Sell: $19.9815
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.91 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.57 – Sale: $20.35
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68
  • Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.31
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4694 – Sale: $20.4799
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,707.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso closes the session with advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

the dollar soared and reached $4,700 pesos, how far will it go?

2 hours ago

The world in shock over the loss of Marc Anthony

5 hours ago

The housing market is slowing down in the US but no price collapse or crisis is expected as in 2008

5 hours ago

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 14 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button