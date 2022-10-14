Price of the dollar today October 14, peso loses the week

Today, Friday, October 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.08 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The spot interbank dollar closed this session at $20.0788, so the Mexican peso lost 9.73 cents compared to Thursday’s close. Also on a weekly basis, the peso lost ground, 4.86 cents compared to the result of the previous Friday. This is how the US currency is quoted in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788

: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788 HSBC : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.22

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.22 Banamex : Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.43 IXE: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71 Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.35 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.04 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.47 Banregio: Buy: $19.18 – Sell: $20.72

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,193.70 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.51 pesos, for $22.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

