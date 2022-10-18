Business

Price of the dollar today October 17, the peso wins the session

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Today, Monday, October 17, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9956 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 6.95 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.0093, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.0788). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller points to an economic outlook with a good performance in the capital market, supported by optimism around the UK economy after launching others in a tax cut plan after the departure of the official who promoted it .

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9736 – Sell: $19.9736
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.36- Sell: $20.54
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.31
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.37
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.72
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.35
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4910 – Sale: $20.5070
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.69

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,589.3 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts week with an upward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.68 pesos, for $22.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 17 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

1 hour ago

Dollar reaches maximum level in 20 years; Tesla sinks 50 percent

6 hours ago

Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with appreciation

6 hours ago

Bloomberg model forecasts 100% probability of recession in the United States, in less than a year

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button