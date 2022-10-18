Price of the dollar today October 17, the peso wins the session

Today, Monday, October 17, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9956 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 6.95 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.0093, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.0788). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller points to an economic outlook with a good performance in the capital market, supported by optimism around the UK economy after launching others in a tax cut plan after the departure of the official who promoted it .

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9736 – Sell: $19.9736

HSBC : Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30

Banamex : Buy: $19.36- Sell: $20.54

Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Banorte: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.31

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.37

IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.72

Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.35

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.87

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.60

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Purchase: $19.4910 – Sale: $20.5070

Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.69

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,589.3 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.68 pesos, for $22.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

