Price of the dollar today October 18, peso closes with a loss

Today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0380 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 4.49 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0542 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0542 – Sell: $20.0542
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.52
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.75
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.29
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.63 – Sale: $20.40
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.29
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.31
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.61
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.5321 – Sale: $20.5426
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,288.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.76 pesos, for $22.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

