Price of the dollar today October 19, peso falls again

Today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.12 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to information from Banxico, again the session ended with a negative result for the Mexican peso, which fell 6.66 cents compared to the close of this Tuesday. The spot interbank dollar closed at 20.1208 units. They are days in a row that the local currency loses ground.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.12 – Sell: $20.12
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.31
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.50 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sale: $20.74
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.49
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.61
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.46
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,195.10 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.66 pesos, for $22.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

