Price of the dollar today October 19, peso falls again
Today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.12 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to information from Banxico, again the session ended with a negative result for the Mexican peso, which fell 6.66 cents compared to the close of this Tuesday. The spot interbank dollar closed at 20.1208 units. They are days in a row that the local currency loses ground.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.12 – Sell: $20.12
- HSBC: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.31
- Banamex: Buy: $19.50 – Sell: $20.66
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sale: $20.74
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.49
- IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70
- Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.61
- Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05
- Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.46
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,195.10 with a downtrend in real time.
We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts the day in negative
referring to euroit is quoted at $19.66 pesos, for $22.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.