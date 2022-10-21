Price of the dollar today October 20, peso advances in the session

Today, Thursday, October 20, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0430 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains 6.25 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0583 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights in the international context a drop of 1.5% at the monthly rate of sales of existing homes during September in the US, with which the downward trend adds up to 8 months in a row, while at the annual rate the collapse has been of 23.8%.

In addition, it highlights the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, which has been the shortest in the history of the United Kingdom and suggests that a new government could give more stability to the pound sterling.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0583 – Sell: $20.0583

: Buy $20.0583 – Sell: $20.0583 HSBC : Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30

: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.30 Banamex : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.52

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.52 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.35 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.64 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.64 – Sale: $20.42 IXE: Purchase: $18.97 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $18.97 – Sale: $20.33 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.22

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.22 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.61 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5270 – Sale: $20.5490

Purchase: $19.5270 – Sale: $20.5490 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,029.8 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.62 pesos, for $22.51 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

