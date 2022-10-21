Price of the dollar today October 21, peso starts in negative

Today, Friday, October 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0386 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.0583 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso begins the last session of the week of the Bank of Mexico with a decline of close to 2.6 cents at the start of the day.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0583 – Sell: $20.0583

: Buy $20.0583 – Sell: $20.0583 HSBC : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24

: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24 Banamex : Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.52

: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.52 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.97 – Sale: $20.37

Purchase: $18.97 – Sale: $20.37 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.38

Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.38 IXE: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.35 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.35 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5010 – Sale: $20.5115

Purchase: $19.5010 – Sale: $20.5115 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.72

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 18,938.8 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today, Thursday, the peso gains ground on the day

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.31 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.