Business

Price of the dollar today October 21, peso starts in negative

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Today, Friday, October 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0386 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.0583 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso begins the last session of the week of the Bank of Mexico with a decline of close to 2.6 cents at the start of the day.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0583 – Sell: $20.0583
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.52
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.97 – Sale: $20.37
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.38
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.35
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.35
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.5010 – Sale: $20.5115
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.72

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 18,938.8 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today, Thursday, the peso gains ground on the day

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.31 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ready for more interest rate hikes

2 hours ago

Learn how much more the dollar became more expensive today in Colombia – Financial Sector – Economy

6 hours ago

Liberty presents WowFi to optimize the wireless internet signal in the home

15 hours ago

Price of the dollar today October 20, peso advances in the session

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button