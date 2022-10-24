Price of the dollar today October 24, peso closes in positive

Today, Monday, October 24, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9308 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances marginally, 0.6 cents against the spot interbank dollar to stand at 19.9285, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.9345). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights economic information at the local level, where the Mexican economy registered its third fortnight in a row with a reduction when the data for the first half of October was known. Despite being good news, she points out that a rebound cannot yet be ruled out and the risk remains that it will reach a record of 9% at the end of this 2022.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9285 – Sell: $19.9285

: Buy $19.9285 – Sell: $19.9285 HSBC : Buy: $19.49 – Sell: $20.24

: Buy: $19.49 – Sell: $20.24 Banamex : Purchase: $19.32- Sale: $20.50

: Purchase: $19.32- Sale: $20.50 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.24

Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.24 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.31 IXE: Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.26 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69 Monex: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.22

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.22 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.62

Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.62 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4268 – Sale: $20.4373

Purchase: $19.4268 – Sale: $20.4373 Banregio: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.71

As for the bitcoinis currently at 19,345.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.68 pesos, for $22.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

